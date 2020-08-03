Garces cancels annual Holiday Soccer Tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School announced it has canceled its 31st annual Holiday Soccer Tournament. They are canceling the tournament due to “complications of finding a workable date in the spring for schools traveling from all around the state, as well as scheduling fields, staff and officials,” said the high school in a news release on Monday.

The tournament was scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12 of this year. The school’s goal is to renew the tournament for December of next year, during the 2021-22 school year.