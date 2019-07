BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School announced Tuesday it has hired a new sports information director with years of experience covering Kern County athletics.

Award-winning reporter Trevor Horn joins Garces after five years as the lead prep sports reporter at The Bakersfield Californian and BVarsity.

An alumnus of Boise State University, where he studied journalism, Horn will also assume the roles of assistant athletic director and assistant technology director.