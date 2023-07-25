DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A garage fire in Delano on Tuesday morning damaged one home and threatened another, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

According to Battalion Chief Marcus Rodriguez, firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of Vassar Street after the fire was reported at 6:50 a.m. A heavy column of smoke was visible to firefighters, and Engine 937 from North Kern State Prison was requested to assist, he said.

According to Rodriguez, firefighters from Station 34 in Delano arrived on scene first to find a fully-involved attached garage fire that threatened a neighboring structure to the north. Firefighters brought the blaze under control but several vehicles, tools and miscellaneous equipment were either a total loss or severely damaged, Rodriguez said.

He said said two adults, three children and one dog were displaced. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.