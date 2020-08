BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire is investigating a fire that broke out Sunday night in East Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on Center Street near Mount Vernon Avenue.

Video from the scene showed Bakersfield and county crews working to battle the flames. KCFD said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to two other homes before crews got it under control.

No injuries were reported.