Garage completely destroyed by fire in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A garage inside a home in Oildale was completely destroyed after a fire, Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 807 Iris St. around 12:04 p.m.

According to Battalion Chief, Cole Bias, the Kern County Fire Department were called out to the single-family home and found the garage engulfed in flames and smoke. The smoke extended to the rest of the house.

Also, there was a power pole involved, causing an added hazard at the scene.

Bias said the first responders aimed to put out the fire first to keep it from spreading to the rest of the home and were able to contain it.

The garage was completely destroyed and one bedroom had some smoke and fire damage, but the rest of the house and its belongings were not damaged.

One victim suffered minor first-degree burns on his arm and chest area, but refused treatment.

Bias reminds the public of the importance of preventing these incidents.

“We always recommend people have smoke detectors installed in their homes and make sure they’re working,” said Bias.

Officials confirmed the fire started at the garage, but its cause is still under investigation.