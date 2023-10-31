BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Some Bakersfield residents are creating a new tradition and trading their costumes for game controllers this Halloween.

The Bakersfield Esports Center is where these residents will be on Halloween night and it is filled with dozens of computers, multiple television screens, and snacks.

The doors opened at noon and Saint Gholston came right after work to beat the gaming rush. Gholston says after finding the center last week, he has returned every day since.

“I feel like I can be more of myself in here than I can when I’m working, over even when I’m at home,” said Gholston.

Gholston said he spends two to three hours during the week gaming at the center and all day on the weekend.

According to the owner, Jason Maples, the place is frequently packed with gamers day and night.

Maples says though many spend the holiday out, for many who game, Esports is their social event.

“When they come in here, they see an environment that’s unlike anything else that’s in this town. They can play video games, they can play board games, they can’t do that anywhere else,” said Maples.

As for whether Esports is a new Halloween tradition, Maples shares that it might be time to add it to the list.

“I grew up in the era of going door to door and stuff right, but it is definitely one of the safest ways of going about it because you know where they are, you know what they’re doing, you can even come out here and hang out with them.”

To find more information about The Bakersfield Esports Center click here.