BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is still time to join in and help raise money for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital.

The fundraiser is a 24-hour Game-a-thon charity fundraiser being streamed on the Adventure Central YouTube channel and their Facebook page.

They began their livestream continues though 10 a.m. Sunday. You can donate to the Ronald McDonald House using this link.

You can watch their livestream below: