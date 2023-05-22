BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gabriel Iglesias will be returning to Bakersfield with the “Don’t Worry Be Happy” tour at Mechanics Bank Arena in November, concert promoters said.

Iglesias is no stranger to Bakersfield. He began performing in small venues around town during his early stand-up days. Iglesias also chose Bakersfield’s Fox Theater as the location to record his first special, “Gabriel Iglesias: Hot and Fluffy” in 2007.

The comedy event is scheduled for Friday Nov. 10. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. according to the Mechanics Bank Arena website.

Iglesias is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media, promoters said.