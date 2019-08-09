BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cloud of uncertainty had hung over the Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery on California Avenue like the steam of a pie fresh out of the oven, but its manager now says the establishment is closing Sunday.

The manager at first said it was expected the restaurant could stay open until Aug. 18, but later Friday afternoon said Sunday was the last day.

KGET has calls out to Marie Callender’s corporate office for more details.

With the closure, Bakersfield will no longer be home to a Marie Callender’s. The chain’s location on Oswell Street closed earlier this week.

Reuters reported Monday Perkins & Marie Callender’s Holding LLC filed for bankruptcy protection and plans to sell most of its assets.

A total of 32 “underperforming” restaurants are being closed, Reuters said.