BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Two Catholic churches in East Bakersfield that have seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage from vandalism might be getting the destroyed property replaced.

At the San Clemente Mission Parish, the statue of San Clemente might be getting replaced. However, all of this depends on the Diocese of Fresno.

Parishioners at the San Clemente Mission Parish continue to remorse the destruction of their parish’s property.

“I feel disappointed a little, it’s so disgraceful. I just feel like whoever did it repents and owns up to it,” Magdalaena Gutierrez a Parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said.

We reported a week ago about the vandal who was caught on camera destroying the head of the San Clemente statue.

“We’ve been coming to this church here for all my life. For me it’s like a shock I didn’t know people are like that around here,” Jose Navarro a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said.

A devout parishioner offered to fix the statue for the church

“We do have a parishioner who’s willing to help us put the head back on San Clemente. We’re just waiting for the approval of the diocese,” Erika Morales the secretary at San Clemente Mission Parish said.

The diocese could also choose to replace the statue completely.

However, this wasn’t the only church vandalized. Their sister church, Saint Joseph Catholic Church, just a mile away in East Bakersfield, was also vandalized. Last week a rock was thrown through the stained glass window at the front of the church. The expenses are expected to be more than $10,000 to get it fixed.

In total, there’s $50,000 to $70,000 dollars in damages because of vandalism over the last two months between the San Jose and San Clemente Mission Parishes.

As for now, the decision to replace the statue from the Diocese of Fresno is expected by the end of the week. The diocese is also looking into the repairs of the stained glass window for Saint Joseph Catholic Church.