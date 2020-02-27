Future Kern County soldiers take oath of enlistment administered by NASA astronaut

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A dozen of Kern County’s own future soldiers took an oath to serve Wednesday morning, part of the first nation-wide live oath of enlistment ceremony from space. The Bakersfield Army Recruiting Station, in partnerships with NASA and the International Space Station hosted the event at the agriculture pavilion at the KHSD Regional Occupation Center.

The oath was administered by U.S. Army Colonel and NASA astronaut, Andrew Morgan, who is currently among the crew of the International Space Station. Col. Morgan also spoke to students about his experiences in the Army and in his training leading up to his journey to space.





“This is a very interesting recruiting tool for us,” said Cpt. Corey Langhammer of the Bakersfield Army Recruiting Company. “It shows the opportunities the Army has. The army has over 150 career paths. It’s not just infantry. We have a lot of STEM-oriented careers as well, so this just highlights those paths for us.”



Local students joined more than 850 future soldiers from across the country to take the oath of enlistment.