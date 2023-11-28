BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students at Chipman Junior High will get to try a new way to play soccer, thanks to the Los Angeles Football Club and Chevron.

It’s called futsal, and is played in a small enclosed court with five players per side.

The partnership aims to give kids safe places to play, according to the Bakersfield City School District.

Chipman Junior High Principal Tomas Prieto said LAFC and Chevron reached out last summer to ask if the school would be interested in the donation of a futsal court.

“Then began my process of Googling, ‘What is Futsal?’ I had no idea what that was. And honestly, I’ve seen it, played on it and did not know it was a futsal court,” Prieto said. “Pretty much, what futsal is is basically a small court for soccer… And it’s pretty much, the same as soccer, except it’s super fast pace and with less players.”

Prieto said the new court can also be used to play hockey or pickleball. He added that he’s always looking for ways to enhance the learning experience, including physical activity.