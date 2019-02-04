Funnel cloud spotted near Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A funnel cloud spotted in Kern County Saturday morning.
17 News viewer, William Welle, was near David Copus Road and Highway 99 when he captured it.
According to the National Weather Service, no damage was caused and the cloud never hit the ground, therefore, it's not considered a tornado - rather a funnel cloud.
