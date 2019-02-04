Local News

Funnel cloud spotted near Highway 99

By:

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 05:46 PM PST

Updated: Feb 03, 2019 05:46 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A funnel cloud spotted in Kern County Saturday morning.

17 News viewer, William Welle, was near David Copus Road and Highway 99 when he captured it.

According to the National Weather Service, no damage was caused and the cloud never hit the ground, therefore, it's not considered a tornado - rather a funnel cloud.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center