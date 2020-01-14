Funeral services set for local veteran David Fletcher

Funeral services to honor late war hero, David Fletcher, have been scheduled for this month.

The 73-year-old American Legion brother and local war veteran was struck by another vehicle while he was on his motorcycle on New Year’s Eve.

The crash happened on Coffee Road, just north of Stockdale Highway.

Fletcher died four days later in a local hospital.

Services for Fletcher are being held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 26 at 2020 H St.