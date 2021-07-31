Funeral services set for 10-year-old Arvin girl shot, killed

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Funeral services are set for a young girl who was shot to death earlier this month in Arvin.

Liliana Jimenez, 10, her brother Christian, 12, and their father were shot outside their home on North Hill Street between Stuart and Wilson streets just before midnight on July 17. The boy and the father were taken to a hospital for treatment, but Liliana died of her wounds.

A public viewing is scheduled for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenlawn Southwest on Panama Lane.

Arvin police described the shooters as two boys under the age of 18.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or anonymously to the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.