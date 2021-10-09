Funeral services held for Bakersfield physician Mark Root

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friends, family and colleagues mourned the loss and celebrated the life of Bakersfield physician Mark Root at a service Friday.

It was standing room only for the service at St. Francis Church. Dr. Root was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Westside Parkway. He was 65.

Root was highly regarded as a compassionate man, a devoted husband and father and brilliant physician.

Dr. Mark Root was an OBGYN in Bakersfield for the belter part of 30 years. He was remembered by his peers and patients for the compassionate care he provided to countless women as a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist.

For the last 11 years, Root was Chief Medical Officers at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and a strong supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network.

Root leaves behind his wife of 32 years, three children and a multitude of colleagues and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the Root family asks that you consider donating to JDRF or the Bakersfield Catholic Education Foundation in care of the Mark Root Memorial Scholarship at Garces Memorial High School.