BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds gathered Tuesday morning to give a final farewell to the slain navy veteran and prison counselor Benny Alcala Jr.

It was an emotional mass at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church where Alcala’s family, friends and the community gathered to celebrate the life and work of the 43-year-old whose life was violently ended on the night of Aug. 24 outside of a Southwest Bakersfield Target.

It was a packed mass, people standing on the aisles of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, but all gathered to honor Alcalas life.

Officers with the California Department of Corrections were there on hand to escort Alcalas family and his remains as they laid their brother in service to rest.

Benny’s brother Richard, spoke during Tuesday’s mass, sharing his gratitude and heartfelt memories of his brother.

“Max you’re just like your dad,” said Richard Alcala, Benny Alcala’s brother. “Anthony, your dad said he liked running with you. Valerie thank you (sons) thank you for helping my brother create the life he wanted.”

Benny Alcala was shot to death while he charged his electric vehicle on the night of Aug. 24 outside of the Riverwalk Target.

Over a week later, a search began for a suspect in his death. And then 24 hours later a man was arrested. Convicted felon Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is now charged with several felonies in connection to Alcala’s death.

Roberts remains in custody with no bail.

The motorcade escorting Alcala’s remains left Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. and was en route to Greenlawn cemetery southwest where he will be interred.