Funeral services announced for Bakersfield police detective who died of Valley fever

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Funeral services have been scheduled for a Bakersfield police detective who died Sunday from complications from Valley fever.

Services for Det. Kevin Hock are scheduled for Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at Riverlakes Community Church.

Riverlakes Community Church is located at 4301 Calloway Drive.

Hock died Aug. 25. A relative told 17 News, Hock had been treated for the disease in the past, but the latest bout was too severe.

The Bakersfield Police Department said Hock began his career with the department in 1980 with the Police Explorer Post. Ten years later, he became a reserve officer, and in 1993 was hired as a transportation officer before becoming a full-time officer in 1995.

Hock became a detective in 2014.

As an officer, he was assigned to various units including narcotics, burglary and the Special Enforcement Unit.

The department said Hock’s favorite assignments were as a K9 handler, physical training instructor at the academy and SWAT team operator.

“His legacy lies in the fact that he helped cultivate highly skilled police officers who continue serving and protecting our community,” the department said in a release Wednesday evening.

“His competence, courage, and dedication were an example to us all. I am proud to have served with him,” Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin said in a statement.

Hock’s family said they had just bought a home in Tehachapi where they could run an animal rescue.

Det. Kevin Hock is survived by his wife and son.