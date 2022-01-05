Funeral service set for siblings killed by suspected DUI driver on Panama Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is invited to attend the funeral services for two siblings who were killed as they stood at a street corner by a suspected impaired driver.

J.J. Malone, 19 and his 10-year-old sister Caylee Brown, were struck and killed by a car last month on Panama Lane, near South H Street. The driver, Lisa Core, 46, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

The service for Malone and Brown is being held Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at Canyon Hills Church at 7001 Auburn St. in northeast Bakersfield.