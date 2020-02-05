Funeral service for Rosemary’s Co-Founder Frank DeMarco set for tomorrow morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frank DeMarco, the co-founder of Rosemary’s Family Creamery in downtown Bakersfield, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church on H Street, followed by a mass at 11 a.m. DeMarco died last week at age 89.

He and his wife Rosemary started the restaurant, located at 2733 F St., in 1984. The two celebrated their 70th anniversary in December.

The couple’s daughters, Roseanne and Katie, continue to run the family business with DeMarco’s grandson, Patrick.

