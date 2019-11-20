Funeral service for KCSO Cmdr. Ian Chandler set for next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A funeral service for Kern County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ian Chandler has been set for next week.

Chandler family spokesperson and Shafter Police Chief Kevin Zimmermann said the service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church, 7001 Auburn St. The service will be immediately followed by a reception at the ‪Buck Owens‬ Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.

“The Chandler family would like to express a sincere and heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of love and support expressed since Ian’s passing,” Zimmermann said. “It is very clear that Ian had touched the lives of many many people. The level of community support being expressed only serves to validate the tremendous love we have for Ian.”

Chandler died on Sunday, just one day short of his 49th birthday. He was with the department for more than twenty years. He is survived by his wife Melanie and three children.