BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a toddler who died under suspicious circumstances should have been celebrating his 3rd birthday Friday, but instead attended his funeral.

Ezekiel Rivera was just 2 years old when he died on June 5 at a home on Sentido Drive.

A flower arrangement featuring his favorite character, Buzz Light Year, was by the casket as the family spoke about and celebrated the young child’s life.

On June 5, a call was made to 911 about a child who had possibly overdosed on fentanyl at a home on Sentido Drive in east Bakersfield. The Kern County Coroner has not confirmed Rivera’s cause of death.

Friday afternoon family and friends held a birthday party for Ezekiel when he would have turned 3 years old.

The family expressed gratitude to the community for supporting the family and helping pay for funeral costs.

“The community — when something bad happens like this, the Bakersfield community will always come out and support us,” a cousin of Ezekiel, Sariah Gutierrez, said. “We’re just grateful for it.”