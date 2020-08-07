Funeral held for Delano native, LAPD officer who died of COVID-19 last month

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — Funeral services were held Thursday for a Los Angeles police officer and Delano native who died due to complications with COVID-19.

Valentin Martinez was a 13-year veteran of the LAPD. He grew up in Kern County and his family is from Delano. Martinez tested positive for the virus in May, was hospitalized in June and died on July 24.

He was expecting twins with his domestic partner Megan Flynn. She spoke during the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

“I know my sons will grow up to be just like this. They will be just like Val, honest and kind men,” she said.

“Val, maybe our fantasy love story has turned into a tragic love story, but the years we shared together will forever be the best years of my life.”

Martinez was the first sworn LAPD officer to die from COVID-19 and the department’s second employee. More than 450 LAPD employees have tested positive for the virus.