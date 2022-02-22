Funeral for 16-year-old hit and run victim Angel Berumen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of 16-year-old Angel Anthony Berumen was presented in an open casket during his funeral.

Family, classmates and friends of Angel Berumen said their final goodbyes with emotional messages and prayers.

Photos, posters and flowers decorated the funeral room. Dozens of family and friends, feeling the pain of losing someone who only brought joy into their lives. The funeral was held at Basham Funeral Home.

“I am so sorry I was hard on you,” Angel’s Mother Jasmine Burleson said. “I know he missed out on so many opportunities, to even get another hug or tell you that I love you.”

Angel’s grandfather is heartbroken after the loss of his grandson who died days after being hit on Jan. 27 by a driver who fled the scene near Niles Street and Brentwood Drive in East Bakersfield.

“I feel a lot of pain and I just want everyone to please take care of your children and make them understand to be careful when they are out on the public sidewalk,” Angel’s Grandfather Daniel Berumen said.

But even in death, Angel is helping save others.

“Five people will have part of our angel inside them,” Angel’s grandmother, Joanie Moscatello, said. “The heart, kidneys, liver, lungs and pancreas.”

“A 46-year-old man has my grandson’s heart, I hope he treasures it as much as we do,” Moscatello added.

One iconic symbol at the funeral were bees. Angel Berumen’s loved ones said they have been seeing bees everywhere since the young man was run over, they consider it a special message from Angel to them. Angel’s grandma even got a tattoo of a bee to honor her grandson.

“I put it on my forearm so that when I hug it, it will always be in my heart,” Moscatello said.

Angel’s family said they want to meet the people who received Angel’s organs. His body will be cremated soon.