Fundraiser to support recall Newsom campaign planned Saturday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Patriots Coalition will hold a BBQ fundraiser Saturday to support the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A $30 ticket donation will get attendees of the Farewell Newsom Celebration dinner and a drink, and the event also will have a silent auction, raffle and live music, a coalition news release said. All donations will go to the RecallGavin2020 campaign.

Speakers will include Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Orrin Heatlie, RecallGavin2020’s founder.

Tickets can be purchased through Venmo. For more information, call committee member Annette Londquist at 661-599-5455.

The event’s location will be disclosed at the time of ticket purchase.