Fundraiser to be held for family of David Marcus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fundraiser is being held Tuesday to raise money for the family of David Marcus, the Centennial High superfan who died last week during his seventh battle with cancer.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is holding the fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with 20 percent of the proceeds from meals sold at the Coffee Road restaurant going to the family.

A celebration of life service for Marcus is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at Valley Bible Fellowship Church on East Brundage Lane followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.

Marcus’ family is asking people to wear a high school T-shirt, football jersey or something colorful at the service.