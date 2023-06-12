BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members are hosting a fundraiser for Ezekiel Rivera, 2, who died at a home on Sentido Drive in east Bakersfield last week.

The ‘To Infinite and Beyond Fundraiser for Zeke’ is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Elements Venue on Chester Avenue, according to organizers.

Organizers say the fundraiser will feature raffles and a deep pit dinner, beans, rice and macaroni salad.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. at 3401 Chester Ave. Tuesday and there will be a $25 donation.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help pay for Ezekiel’s funeral services. To visit the GoFundMe account, click here.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Ezekiel’s death after he was found not breathing at a home on Sentido Drive on June 5.