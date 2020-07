Related Content UPDATE: KCSO identifies man killed in Saturday shooting Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A fundraiser will be held for the family of Lionel Montelongo, a man who was shot and killed near the intersection of Jastro Avenue and Smith Street in Bakersfield.

According to the flyer, the fundraiser will be today, July 8 at 6 p.m. The $12 dinner plate will have shredded beef, rice, beans, salad and a roll.

The location of this fundraiser will be at 1301 Padre St. Monetary donations will also be accepted.