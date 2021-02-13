Fundraiser for Experience Dance Studio aims at keeping its doors open for local kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Experience Dance Studio in Downtown Bakersfield has had a hard time staying afloat.

To help make ends meet the studio held a socially distant Valentine’s fundraiser on Saturday.

Dancers volunteered to sell cookies, cupcakes, cocoa and coffee outside the dance studio on 18th Street. They also sold costumes from past shows with curbside dancers.

Owner Marvin Ramey says funds will help keep the doors open and cover expenses like rent and utilities. He says dance helps kids of all ages to express themselves.

“It’s a lot to me, it’s my passion. It gives me that release to give back, to show dancing is important as an art and arts are so important with kids.”

The studio is also collecting donations through a GoFundMe page. You can make a donation here.