Fundraiser for David Marcus’ family brings in over $3,000

Jersey Mike’s Subs held a community fundraiser for the family of the family of David Marcus Thursday.

About $3,200 was raised for David’s family after 20% of the store’s sales were donated.

Franchisee Carrie Asburry said David and his family have been a part of the shop since they opened saying “We’ve been here for 10 years already and I would have to say he was visiting us weekly, so they’re just a huge part of our family and part of this community as a family.”

Marcus died Friday, June 28, at the age of 60 during his seventh bout with cancer. Marcus was a familiar sight at local events and Centennial High School games. He was also referred to as “Mr. Bakersfield.”