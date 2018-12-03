BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A fundraiser was held at Ethel's Old Corral just off Alfred Harrell Highway Sunday to raise money for a horse burned in a fire in South Bakersfield last year.

"There's just no way to know when he's going to be completely healed," owner Jennifer Bartley said.

In October of 2017, a stable fire ripped through the Cottonwood area killing 32 horses. Boss, an 8-year-old Buckskin Quarter horse, was one of only four horses that survived.

"He shouldn't have made it out, but we're not the ones to decide that, he is," Bartley said. "He decided he wanted to keep going and as long as he tells us that, that's that we're going to do."

Boss suffered third-degree burns across 80 percent of his body.

"It touches you because you can see it the trauma that this horse went through, fought and survived," Sheriff Donny Youngblood said. "It makes you want to step up and help him finish the job."

Over a year later, his burns have all healed and his hair is growing back, but now the biggest worry is his left eye.

"We are concerned that he may actually lose the eye and so we are hoping that it's actually something a little less serious and something that is treatable," Bartley said. "If it turns out to be something called Uveitis, the treatment is intravenous medications."

The treatment is expected to cost a couple thousand dollars.

According to Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Uveitis is characterized by inflammation occurring inside the eye, first impacting the Uveal track and is a leading cause of blindness in horses worldwide.

"If he has surgery, it's going to be surgery to remove the eye, which is what we don't want," Bartley said.

Boss is in training to become a rehabilitation horse for child and adult burn survivors, but if he loses his eye, all that changes.

"I think he's affected a lot of people and really given a lot of people hope," Bartley said. "We hope to go to burn camps and things like that and let other people see there is life after a fire."

If you didn't make it out to the fundraiser Sunday, but would like to donate you can email Kim Barrett at ookimbarrett@aol.com.