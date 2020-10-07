Funding shortage causes lack of body camera footage in deputy-involved shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A health care biller has been arrested on multiple felony counts of insurance fraud and a misdemeanor theft count for allegedly submitting fraudulent claims to receive insurance payouts.

Joyce Barnes Gallatin, 44, is set to be arraigned Oct. 27 in Kern County Superior Court on allegations she submitted six fraudulent claims to AFLAC for chest X-rays between August 2018 to December 2019, according to the state Department of Insurance. She said these procedures were performed for her dependents by medical provider officers in Bakersfield, but those services were never provided, investigators say.