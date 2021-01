CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – It's been exactly 30 days since 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West were reported missing in California City. Chief of Police Jon Walker spoke with 17News about the adoptive parents, where the boys were last seen, and dispelled some rumors. He says his department's 13 officers are following every tip they receive.

"We've questioned multiple people we've searched multiple places," said Jon Walker, Chief of Police in California City. "We're following up on almost every clue or tip that we get. So at this point we have nothing that actually shows us or proves what happened to the boys or where they're at."