Full closure on Hwy. 99 to begin Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A full closure of Highway 99 between the Highway 58 junction and Ming Avenue will begin on Sunday.

Northbound and southbound 99 as well as the Highway 99/58 connector ramps will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the removal of falsework from the new Belle Terrace bridge. Here is the full schedule:

Sunday, August 2: Full closure of northbound and southbound Highway 99. The westbound Highway 58 to southbound 99 connector ramp and the northbound 99 to eastbound 58 connector ramp will also be closed.

Monday, August 3: Full closure of southbound Highway 99. The westbound to southbound connector ramp and the inside northbound lane will also be closed.

Tuesday, August 4 and Wednesday, August 5: Full closures of northbound 99. The inside southbound lane and the northbound to eastbound connector ramp will also be closed each night.

Thursday, August 6: Full closure of northbound and southbound Highway 99. The westbound to southbound connector ramp and the northbound to eastbound connector ramp will also be closed.

Detour signage will direct traffic around the work area.