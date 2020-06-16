Full closure of northbound Highway 99 scheduled tonight in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All northbound lanes of Highway 99 are scheduled to close from 11 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. for construction, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure will take place between the eastbound Highway 58 connector and Ming Avenue, according to a TRIP news release. The two inside southbound lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. One southbound lane will remain open.

The closures may also be in effect Wednesday evening as crews work on a new bridge column, the release said.

Northbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone through Union Avenue and Highway 58. Motorists are asked to slow down and pay attention to construction and detour signage.