BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 43 will close Thursday between Raceway Boulevard and Highway 119 for construction, according to Caltrans.

The closure will remain in effect until September, Caltrans says. There will be posted detours and signage in both directions regarding the closure.

A roundabout will be constructed at 43 and 119.

Caltrans is asking motorists to be patient and to slow while driving through work zones.