Full closure of Highway 223 to begin Monday

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A full closure of Highway 223 is scheduled Monday for roadway maintenance operations, according to Caltrans.

Pothole and shoulder repairs, mowing, landscaping and drainage clearing will take place on and along the highway. It will be closed between Towerline Road and Highway 58 until Aug. 9

Eastbound Highway 223 traffic will go north on Comanche Drive to connect with eastbound Highway 58, according to Caltrans. Westbound traffic will head south on Comanche Drive and reconnect with Highway 223.

Caltrans is asking motorists to be patient and slow down through work zones.