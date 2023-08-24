BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida is set to perform at the Mechanics Bank Arena in October.

Ticket sales begin Thursday and go on general sale Friday, Aug. 25, according to a Mechanics Bank Arena social media post.

The band is scheduled to perform at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m., according to officials.

The ticket presale started at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 and ends at 11:59 Thursday night. To use the presale offer go to AXS.com and use the promo code FR2023.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. on the AXS website, according to organizers.

The concert is part of the Otra Peda Tour, according to promoters.