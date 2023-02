BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews are near Truxtun Avenue and Empire Drive cleaning up after a traffic collision led to a fuel leak, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

According to the Pulspoint website the crash happened around 4:48 p.m.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, three vehicles were involved in this crash and there was one rollover in that crash.

A 17 News photographer said traffic is being slowed in the area.

Expect delays in the area.