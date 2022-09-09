BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fallas Paredes fire struck just two days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed two historic buildings on Chester Avenue — the city’s original 1890 Masonic Temple and, more seriously, the 1909 Weill-Ferguson building.

Arson is suspected but not confirmed in both of these recent fires. Is the community’s patience wearing thin?

Suspected arson fires are an almost daily occurrence these days in vacant and out-of-business buildings throughout the community. It’s not just the property owners that are suffering, either, nor is it local history, as was the case with the fire at 20th and Chester a couple of nights ago.

It’s businesses that happen to be adjacent to the fire’s point of origin, as with Tina Marie’s Cafe, which burned after a fire ignited in an adjacent building. Now, coming up on two years later, Tina Marie’s is still an empty shell of a building.

Wednesday’s fire at 20th and Chester didn’t just damage those two historic buildings. Nearby structures were singed, smoked-out and flooded – for example, Portrait of Warrior Gallery, a nonprofit organization a block away. Bill Potter, one of the volunteers, said the building’s basement somehow took on a half-inch of water,

“We’ve got most of the water out and mother nature will dry out the rest of it,” Potter said, noting the flooding will cost the nonprofit.

Many are tying the arson fires to the city’s homeless population, and arrest data supports a connection. Last year the city fire department’s arson investigation team made 43 felony arson arrests and of those 41 – 95 percent – were found to be transient or homeless individuals.

Bakersfield attorney Steve Nichols says he’s caught transients in the alley behind his downtown building sleeping, having sex and trying to burn up this tree. He had one man challenge him to a fight for no apparent reason. Nichols is among those who say it’s time to take off the kid gloves.

“The problem is, we do everything we can to help them,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to change unless we really crack down on arresting them and showing them that we’re gonna enforce the law, they’re gonna continue doing it.”

Downtown City Councilman Andrae Gonzales says he’s all for enforcing existing laws and developing new approaches to the problem, starting with his ongoing, two-and-a-half year effort to codify a Chronic Nuisance Property Toolkit, which would give the city sweeping powers to compel property owners to repair or dispose of attractive nuisance structures.

The day before Friday’s White Lane fire, Gonzales told KGET he was beyond frustrated at the agonizingly slow pace of the process.

“We have to protect property owners’ rights but we have to protect the property owners’ rights of those neighboring businesses,” he said. “I mean, think of the owners of Tina Marie’s, for example, and think about the owners of Tina Marie’s the restaurant, and what about their rights as a business owner and their property rights? And how they were infringed upon when the building next door caught fire because of a vacant building. That’s problematic.”

Is Bakersfield any closer to a day of reckoning when it comes to arson fire and our transient population? Impossible to say. But as to the city’s growing collective level of frustration – that is an unambiguous yes.