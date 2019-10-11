Frustrated residents brace for power outages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of people across Kern County are already in the middle of their power being shut off and they’re frustrated with how PG&E handled the process. Several residents say they were given little to no warning they’d be hit.

Susie Brock says she received vague text messages from PG&E Wednesdy night, but didn’t get a warning the outage would happen Thursday morining until after she had already lost power.

“I wish they would have given us at least an hour notice,” she said.

“You are going to be without power then that would have given us time to prepare to get out of the house to get the babies out of the house then we would have taken it from there.”

In a house with several children, including a two-week old infant, the outage has left Brock and her family frustrated.

“I can deal with it, but the babies cannot deal with it. For one, they need water and it’s very inconvenient,” Brock said.

Another resident, Lupe Chavez, shares a similar narrative, adding PG&E gave little to no warning the utility company would cut power in their neighborhood.

“They are just saying that the power is shut off indefinitely … The nerves of not knowing how long we are going to be without power is frustrating,” Chavez said.

While Chavez says she was prepared, Brock says the sudden outage left her stuck, since her car is locked inside her garage.

“I was thinking about getting dinner and I was thinking maybe we can go out for the day but I can’t even get out of my garage,” Brock said.

A PG&E customer service representative said if you’ve been sent an email or text about the outage, you should anticipate it to affect you and your home.

And as a reminder, electric garage door systems have a handles built in so that you can open the garage door manually.