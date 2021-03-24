Fruitvale School District to offer full-day instruction after state changes social distancing guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fruitvale School District has notified families that it will now offer full-day in-person instruction due to new guidelines from the state.

With the state recently announcing a change in social distancing requirements for students from six feet to three feet, the district says it is moving to longer school days and no longer needs to separate classes into morning and afternoon groups.

District Superintendent Leslie Garrison said elementary students will now have full-day in-person instruction five days a week. Students already attending the hybrid a.m./p.m. in-person program will automatically be enrolled in the full-day program.

Families who wish to opt out of the full-day program can contact their school office, she said.

Garrison said students in TK through second grade will return to campus on April 12 while students in third through sixth grades will return on April 19. Fruitvale Jr. High School students are expected to return to a traditional schedule on or near April 26 or whenever the county moves to the orange tier and conditions allow.

Yesterday, Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan estimated that the county could move into the orange tier as soon as April 7 if positive trends continue.

Garrison said the district will not initially be providing transportation. It is currently in the process of prioritizing specific areas of need, such as students who live far from their school campus.