BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction for the new Frugatti’s location has been underway since February and now the community is getting their first glimpse into what the final product will look like.

The digital renderings of the new location were posted to the Frugatti’s Facebook page. Owner Ralph Fruguglietti said the restaurant should be opening this fall as long as there aren’t any major delays.

The new establishment is located at the northwest corner of Brimhall and Coffee Roads, just up the street from the current location.

If you’re worried about the menu changing, don’t fret, Fruguglietti said it will remain the same but he will be making some minor tweaks from time to time.