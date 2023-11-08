BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local and popular Italian restaurant is ready to open its doors at a brand new location in northwest Bakersfield.

The new Frugatti’s restaurant is one block north of its original location on Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue.

Construction of the new location started in February and six months later restaurant owners say they will be serving customers at the new location starting Thursday.

The new location can be found on the corner of Coffee and Brimhall roads.

The new location will feature more seating, a wine cave and two wood-fired ovens.