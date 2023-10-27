BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An upcoming grand opening event for an Italian restaurant in Bakersfield plans to donate nightly proceeds to a local charity.

The restaurant announced that any customers who dine-in, up until Oct. 28, have a chance to enter a drawing for the private grand opening coming soon. The date for the private grand opening has not been established yet, but the location has.

The new Frugatti’s location will be just down the road, near the corner of Coffee Road and Brimhall Road. All proceeds from food and drink sales that evening will go towards the Children’s Advocate Resource Endowment (CARE). CARE is an organization that helps raise money for the benefit of Kern County children’s charities.