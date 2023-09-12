BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’re a fan of Mexican and or Italian food, we have the palate-pleasing particulars on two of Bakersfield’s most recognizable restaurants.

First, as we wait for Frugatti’s – yet another of the city’s best-loved restaurants – to finish construction of its expansive, long awaited, freestanding new home at Coffee and Brimhall roads sometime this fall, we have word on who will replace them at Fountain Plaza.

It’s Que Pasa Mexican Café, the Bakersfield-based regional chain now in its 24th year. Owner Baldo Cisceros started with one Que Pasa in 1999 and now has five, having added over the years Fresno, Tulare, Visalia and Atascadero locations. He also owns Los Hermanos Cafés.

Que Pasa is expected to move from its present location at the Marketplace, near Edwards Cinemas, to Fountain Plaza – formerly known as Frugatti’s Plaza, at Coffee and Truxtun – in February 2024.

Manager Lorena Cisneros, sister of the owner, says the new Que Pasa will have triple its current floor space at Fountain Plaza.

“We are very excited about this,” she said. “We’ll have two bars and a banquet room.”

Meanwhile, one of Que Pasa’s longtime neighbors at the Marketplace is staying put – with one major change.

Mama Tosca’s, the fine-dining Italian restaurant, has a new owner – Bruno Garcia, a six-year employee who purchased the business from Mama Tosca’s founder, Luigi Rienzo, on Sept. 1.

“Everything is gonna continue the same,” Garcia said. “We’re gonna have the same menu, the same food, same chef, same quality. I even told customers we’re gonna do even better.”

Garcia’s goal: a star rating from the Michelin Guide, indicative of exceptional cuisine. A restaurant with that kind of international stature would be a first for Bakersfield.