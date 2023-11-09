BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local and popular Italian restaurant Frugatti’s opened to the public at its new location in northwest Bakersfield Thursday.

Construction of the new location started in February and after six months of waiting the community can enjoy a meal at the new location.

Restaurant owner Raffaele Giovanni Fruguglietti told 17 News the restaurant has a Tuscan farmhouse feel and it is one of the most exciting times in the company’s history.

“Probably the most exciting time ever in our company’s history. We have our own. We get to design this restaurant from scratch. It’s definitely a Tuscan farmhouse feel to it,” Fruguglietti said. “If you guys have been waiting for us come on down we’re open … it’s really exciting for us and I think it’s going to be very exciting for Bakersfield.”

The new Frugatti’s location can be found at the corner of Coffee and Brimhall roads.

