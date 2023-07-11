BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thalia Chaverria, a junior soccer player at New Mexico State University who is originally from Bakersfield, has died at age 20, according to a release from the school and the Las Cruces Police Department.

According to LCPD, officials were dispatched to a home on the morning of July 10 in the 2400 block of El Dorado Court in Las Cruces, where Chaverria was found unresponsive at about 7 a.m. Officials said they have no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity, but will continue their investigation and learn the cause of her death.

Chaverria, an alumna of Frontier High School, had just celebrated her 20th birthday on July 2 and was entering her third season with the New Mexico State University soccer program, a release from the university said.

“The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world. T was an inspiration and rock to this team,” Head Soccer Coach Rob Baarts stated in a release. “She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!”

NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia also commented on Chaverria’s death.

“Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family. Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her,” Moccia said in a release. “The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia’s family and friends in this time of mourning.”

The release said grief counselors will be available to the school’s student-athletes through the Aggie Health and Wellness Center.

A GoFundMe page has also been started to support Chaverria’s family.

“No one ever thinks or prepares to lose their child or the unexpected expenses. This is to help with it all and the transport of Thalia in New Mexico to get her back home to California and to help the family while they take this time to process. Anything will help at this time,” reads the fundraiser.

