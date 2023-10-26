BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – High school history instructors usually teach students from books, or lectures, or computers. Madison, Adams and Jefferson aren’t around these days to tell us about the country’s founding.

But history walks among us today, too, as Frontier High demonstrated to its students Thursday. It was Salute to Service Day, an opportunity for students to hear directly from people who served, and are serving.

The school held four assemblies featuring guests from various military branches as well as the Kern County Honor Flight program.

Government teacher James Maddox was one of the organizers.

Advanced-placement U.S. History and A.P. Government students heard from vets who shared their personal stories – and some of their memorabilia. Frontier and Regional Occupational Center students partnered to build and decorate a Christmas float for Honor Flight.

Even the Frontier football team was getting into the act Thursday night in its game against Centennial. The booster clubs from both schools were scheduled to present Honor Flight with a donation raised largely from T-shirt sales. Talk about living history – it was on display Thursday at Frontier High School.