Front doors of City Hall North, westbound Truxtun will be closed Tuesday due to repair work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The front doors of City Hall North and the two westbound lanes of Truxtun Avenue will be closed Tuesday while crews perform repair work on the building, city officials said.

The building at 1600 Truxtun Ave. will remain open and the public and employees will be able to enter through a side door on the west side of the building near the H Street parking lot. Signage will be posted diverting traffic from the closed area between Eye and H Streets.

Officials said the front entrance will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m., and the lanes from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

